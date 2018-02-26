Kelli Ward Running Tough for GOP Nomination to Succeed Jeff Flake

When Sen. Jeff Flake dropped out of his re-election campaign in Arizona, some political forecasters said the U.S. Senate race in the desert southwest state was a toss-up.

But Republicans are leading Democrats in new voter registrations by a whopping ratio of 55 to one, according to former state Sen. Kelli Ward, a Republican hoping to replace Flake. And the issues favor the Republicans, she said.

“People want the wall,” Ward said when LifeZette asked her about Arizona voter preferences while she attended the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) outside Washington, D.C., on Friday. “It’s very, very positive for us.”

Ward said her priorities are curbing illegal immigration and focusing on economic growth and military and veteran issues. She was at CPAC to do a slew of media interviews as she seeks to replace Flake as the Republican senator from Arizona. – READ MORE

