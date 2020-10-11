Keith Olbermann: Trump supporters ‘must be prosecuted and convicted and removed from our society’ (VIDEO)

Longtime sportscaster-turned-far-left-pundit-turned-sportscaster Keith Olbermann is a far-left pundit again, leaving ESPN for the fourth time in order to host a YouTube show dedicated to helping Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden defeat President Donald Trump in the election.

But Olbermann told his audience on Thursday that the battle extends far beyond Election Day, and called for the president and his supporters to be “prosecuted and convicted and removed from our society.”

Remove ACB fr society. @KeithOlberman in YouTube rant: “Trump can be and must be expunged….His enablers…the Mike Lee’s, the William Barr’s and the Sean Hannity’s and the Mike Pence’s…and the Amy Coney Barrett’s must be prosecuted and convicted and removed from our society” pic.twitter.com/jC0AgOhAMU — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) October 9, 2020

Olbermann announced Tuesday that he would be leaving ESPN amicably in order to launch his new political show in an effort to impact the upcoming election.

During his second show that aired Thursday, Olbermann went on a tirade, declaring that “Trump can be, and must be, expunged. The hate he has triggered, Pandora’s boxes he has opened, they will not be so easily destroyed.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --