Keith Olbermann Apologizes After Calling Trump ‘A Whiny Little Kunta Kinte’

Keith Olbermann apologized in a tweet Tuesday after receiving backlash for calling President Donald Trump “a whiny little Kunta Kinte.”

“Just logged back in: I apologize for my previous subtweet of this. I was using an old 70’s-80’s technique for calling somebody a c*** without saying/writing c***, just using a sound-alike to call Trump a c***,” Olbermann tweeted.

Olbermann clarified that he was attempting to apply a derogatory term to the president.

“Deleting previous, largely because this one clarifies the c*** part,” Olbermann continued in his tweet.

Olbermann previously called Trump “a whiny little Kunta Kinte,” according to a screenshot of the now-deleted tweet.

“Yes @realDonaldTrump has always been, always will be, and on the day of his bid for re-election, still is: a whiny little Kunta Kinte,” Olbermann tweeted, sharing a clip from Trump’s Tuesday appearance on “Fox and Friends.”

Olbermann’s tweet sparked widespread backlash and criticism on Twitter.

Some users decried Olbermann’s use of the term Kunta Kinte, the name of a black slave who resists American masters in the book and TV show “Roots” as a racist remark.

