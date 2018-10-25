    True Pundit

    Keith Ellison’s Accuser Speaks Out: Instead of #MeToo Treatment, I’ve Faced ‘Isolation’ From ‘People I Stood With’ (VIDEO)

    Democratic National Committee Deputy Chairman Keith Ellison’s ex-girlfriend spoke out Tuesday on Tucker Carlson Tonight, where she detailed alleged abuse at the hands of the Minnesota congressman and the social blacklisting that apparently followed.

    Carlson, who said accuser Karen Monahan is a liberal Democrat like Ellison, asked how her fellow Democrats have treated her since she came out with her story.

    "You had said publicly that since coming forward with your claims against Keith Ellison, you were in effect blacklisted by fellow Democrats," he said.

