Keith Ellison’s Accuser Speaks Out: Instead of #MeToo Treatment, I’ve Faced ‘Isolation’ From ‘People I Stood With’ (VIDEO)

Democratic National Committee Deputy Chairman Keith Ellison’s ex-girlfriend spoke out Tuesday on Tucker Carlson Tonight, where she detailed alleged abuse at the hands of the Minnesota congressman and the social blacklisting that apparently followed.

Karen Monahan: “I had to face the same fears that so many others who have been victimized face when they decide to either share their story, or not to share their story.” #Tucker pic.twitter.com/NaaALCB41D — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 24, 2018

Karen Monahan: “I watched both sides basically take women’s pain and use it as a tool for politics.” https://t.co/i1t3wQVZFW pic.twitter.com/dJMEhZBIan — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 24, 2018

Carlson, who said accuser Karen Monahan is a liberal Democrat like Ellison, asked how her fellow Democrats have treated her since she came out with her story.

“You had said publicly that since coming forward with your claims against Keith Ellison, you were in effect blacklisted by fellow Democrats,” he said. – READ MORE