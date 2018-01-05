Keith Ellison Donor: ‘Israelis Have to be Bombed,’ Only Understand ‘Resistance’

An official at the anti-Israel American Muslims for Palestine group who openly advocates for violence against the Jewish state contributed $2,500 to Democratic Party leader Rep. Keith Ellison (Minn.) last year, according to campaign disclosure documents.

The contribution from Taher Herzallah, AMP’s associate director of outreach and grassroots organizing, came in March 2017 shortly after Ellison was named the Democratic National Committee’s deputy chairman.

Herzallah is best known as one of the “Irvine 11,” a group of students who were sentenced to three years probation for actions taken to disrupt a 2010 speech by then-Israeli ambassador Michael Oren. He more recently—just a few weeks before his contribution to Ellison—was arrested for disrupting confirmation hearings for U.S. ambassador to Israel David Friedman.

Herzallah has in recent years openly advocated for using violence to destroy Israel, saying in 2014 that “the State of Israel is a lie” and “Israelis have to be bombed.” – READ MORE

