Keep Digging! Clinton Wants Congress To Pursue Russia Collusion, Even If Mueller Comes Up Empty

Failed 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton doesn’t want Congress to give up on pursuing evidence of President Donald Trump colluding with Russian officials to impact the 2016 elections, even if Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report comes up empty.

In a podcast with former Daily Beast chief Tina Brown recorded earlier this week, Clinton was clear in delivering her marching orders to the Democratic Congress: keep digging.

“There is enough grounds in what has already been made public for the government, for Congress in particular, to be doing more with it,” Clinton said. “And I’m pleased that under Speaker Pelosi, the Democrats are beginning to hold hearings and try to connect some of these dots.”

She doubled down on her dismay at the Democrats’ annual Selma Unity Breakfast Sunday morning, telling a rapt audience that, “We are living through a full-fledged crisis in our democracy,” and that we are living through a time when “racist and white supremacist views are lifted up in the media and the White House.”

Other attendees of the breakfast repeated Clinton’s claims of having the election “stolen” from her by overzealous FBI agents and Russian hackers.

There's some clear fear here: Clinton's team was pushing the "Russian collusion" narrative within 24 hours after the election, even though it was clear Trump won a commanding victory in the Electoral College, even if she narrowly won the popular vote.