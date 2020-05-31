Kayleigh McEnany Turns The Tables: Demands Media Ask Joe Scarborough Why He Joked About Killing An Intern (VIDEO)

President Trump has been receiving his fair share of criticism for the conspiratorial tweets suggesting Scarborough had something to do with it – much of it warranted without further evidence.

As is usually the case though, the media has focused exclusively on mean tweets and not on one simple fact – Scarborough actually joked about killing an intern during an appearance with late shock jock, Don Imus.

“It was Don Imus and Joe Scarborough that joked about killing an intern, joked and laughed about it,” McEnany told reporters, suggesting they start asking him some questions on the matter.

“I would just refer everyone, for those of you who haven’t heard it, go back and listen to the Don Imus soundbite, it was very callous, it was very cruel, and I think laughing and joking about the death of an intern is really uncalled for, and that’s something that we can all agree to,” she said. – READ MORE

