Kayleigh McEnany Turns The Tables: Demands Media Ask Joe Scarborough Why He Joked About Killing An Intern (VIDEO)

President Trump has been receiving his fair share of criticism for the conspiratorial tweets suggesting Scarborough had something to do with it – much of it warranted without further evidence.

As is usually the case though, the media has focused exclusively on mean tweets and not on one simple fact – Scarborough actually joked about killing an intern during an appearance with late shock jock, Don Imus.

White House Press Sec. McEnany is asked about Trump tweets that allege Scarborough is responsible for the 2001 death of staffer Lori Klausutis: “This is not an original Trump thought.” “It’s Joe Scarborough who has to answer these questions.” pic.twitter.com/lj9ipCmOyW — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 26, 2020

“It was Don Imus and Joe Scarborough that joked about killing an intern, joked and laughed about it,” McEnany told reporters, suggesting they start asking him some questions on the matter.

SHOCKING: Joe Scarborough laughs and jokes about intern who died. pic.twitter.com/bggLCCz9GN — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) May 20, 2020

"I would just refer everyone, for those of you who haven't heard it, go back and listen to the Don Imus soundbite, it was very callous, it was very cruel, and I think laughing and joking about the death of an intern is really uncalled for, and that's something that we can all agree to," she said.

