Kayleigh McEnany Slams Biden Campaign Manager For Calling Republicans ‘F*ckers’: ‘They Think We Are Deplorable, Irredeemable ‘F***ers”

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tore into top Biden aide Jen O’Malley Dillon Thursday after the incoming White House deputy chief of staff walked back her comment that Republicans are “a bunch of fuckers.”

The Biden campaign manager said she could have chosen her words better in a Thursday interview, prompting McEnany to point out the disparity between O’Malley Dillon’s comments and President-elect Joe Biden’s calls for unity.

“She can try to walk back, but this says volumes about her boss who calls for ‘unity’ while shouting that we are ‘assaulting democracy,’” McEnany tweeted from her personal account.

“They think we are deplorable, irredeemable ‘F***ers,’” she continued. “SICK.”

O’Malley Dillon, who is also Biden’s campaign manager, said, “In the primary, people would mock him, like, ‘You think you can work with Republicans?’” in a recent interview with Glamour Magazine.

“I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of fuckers,” she continued. “Mitch McConnell is terrible. But this sense that you couldn’t wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that.”

O’Malley Dillon said during a virtual interview Thursday that she “used some words that” she “probably could have chosen better,” Politico reported.

“The point that I was really making,” she added, “is an incredibly important point. And that really is about the president-elect and why he was supported by over 81 million people, and what they were looking for.”

The Biden campaign manager also described Biden’s “belief that we can get things done, and we can get them done if we come together.”