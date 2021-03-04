Kayleigh McEnany Says Trump Made The Republican Party More Inclusive

v

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Tuesday that former President Donald Trump made the Republican Party more inclusive.

“I think one thing that needs to be said, though, is that he has grown this party in a way that I think members of the Republican Party should recognize,” McEnany said on Fox News’ “The Faulkner Focus.”

“He got the highest percentage of the black vote of any Republican candidate running for national office in 20 years, highest percentage of the Hispanic vote of any Republican running for office in 16 years,” McEnany said. “He has made this party more inclusive, more expansive, more welcoming.”

Faulkner said McEnany’s interview was the former press secretary’s first since leaving the White House.

WATCH:

<VIDEO>

McEnany said she believes congressional Republicans who say Trump doesn’t belong in the GOP “need to look at the numbers and why these new voters who aren’t typically Republican voters came to the party.”

The former press secretary said there were new Republican voters “because he offered economic hope and opportunity.” McEnany said Trump’s speech at the Conservative Political Action Committee was unsurprising.

“Everything he said strikes at the very heart I think as to what made this movement pro-family, pro-worker. He changed the Republican Party forever, there’s no doubt,” McEnany said.

McEnany said she realized in 2015 and 2016 that Trump changed the GOP.

“The ideas he was proffering were not things you often heard from Republicans, on trade in particular and on immigration, his resolute stance — and to hear him re-articulate those principles and see that energy, he’s changed this party for a long time to come and in a way that’s very positive,” McEnany said.