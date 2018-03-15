“They have their right to walk out & I have my right to bear arms. I’m not giving up my rights because a crazy man killed people. I’m holding on right to my rights so if a crazy man tries to kill me he’s got another thing coming. It’s called freedom,” she said in response to a post about the protests. – READ MORE

Kaya Jones goes off on gun control protesters in fiery Twitter rant
Chrystal Neria, better known by her stage name, Kaya Jones, shared some pretty frank thoughts about the gun control debate with her followers on Twitter during the pre-planned National School Walkout protests.
Fox News