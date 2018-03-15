Kaya Jones goes off on gun control protesters in fiery Twitter rant

Chrystal Neria, better known by her stage name, Kaya Jones, shared some pretty frank thoughts about the gun control debate with her followers on Twitter during the pre-planned National School Walkout protests.

Jones, best known for her work performing with the Pussycat Dolls, has been a solo act since 2004. In 2017, she joined the National Diversity Coalition for Trump as its Native American Ambassador. Her public persona isn’t shy about voicing her conservative beliefs, which she did in a series of posts on Wednesday in reaction to the walkouts.

They have their right to walk out & I have my right to bear arms. I’m not giving up my rights because a crazy man killed people.I’m holding on right to my rights so if a crazy man tries to kill me he’s got another thing coming. It’s called freedom. #2ADefenders #2A #2ndAmendment https://t.co/PVixWl3wTU — KAYA (@KayaJones) March 14, 2018

This whole walk out on guns is a joke. You realize that in order to protect kids we need guns. The signs that read protect kids not guns are so unaware. You need a gun to fight a gun. It’s not a want it’s a fact. And it’s my right to be able to protect myself. #ItsCalledFreedom — KAYA (@KayaJones) March 14, 2018

Stop attacking the weapon. Remember there’s a brain and a body behind each choice. You can use a hammer as a weapon. What’s a weapon? Anything between you and whoever you want to harm. You are trained this is fighting classes. Anything is a weapon. A gun is just a faster one. — KAYA (@KayaJones) March 14, 2018

Jim Jones used fear and words to influence 900 people to kill themselves drinking Koolaid, Adolph Hitler used words to influence millions to create genocide. How powerful the mind is. But hey the wars on guns. — KAYA (@KayaJones) March 14, 2018