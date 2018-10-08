Kavanaugh’s confirmation not likely to stop liberals from plotting his impeachment

Even though the Senate has approved Brett Kavanaugh’s ascent to the Supreme Court, liberals are likely to still seek his ouster.

petition to impeach Kavanaugh has more than 125,000 signatures, progressive groups are raising money to get him expelled from the high court and a prominent Democratic lawmaker is pledging to reopen an investigation into the judge if the party retakes the House in the November election, according to published reports.

“Calls for his ouster speak to the fury felt by the liberal base,” NBC News wrote.

If he’s impeached, Kavanaugh would become the first Supreme Court justice in American history to be removed, the news outlet stated.

Back in 1804, Samuel Chase was impeached, but the Senate acquitted him and he remained on the bench, according to the report.

Sen. Christopher Coons (D-Del.) on Sunday said it’s “premature” for House Democrats to be talking about re-investigating or impeaching Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh if they win back control of the chamber.

“Frankly, we are just less than a month away from an election. Folks who feel very strongly one way or the other about the issues in front of us should get out and vote and participate,” he said during an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“There’s only ever been one justice that’s been impeached and I think talking about it at this point isn’t necessarily healing us and moving us forward. … The Senate’s role in our politics is not to just reflect the country, but to help heal and lead the country. And that’s the course we should be on,” he added.

Kavanaugh was sworn in as a Supreme Court justice late Saturday following a 50-48 vote in the Senate in favor of his confirmation.