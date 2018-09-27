KAVANAUGH’S CLASSMATES FIRE BACK AT AVENATTI-REPRESENTED ACCUSER

Dozens of Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s classmates from Georgetown Prep high school signed a letter rebutting decades-old allegations of sexual assault by a woman represented by Democratic lawyer Michael Avenatti.

“We never witnessed any behavior that even approaches what is described in this allegation. It is reprehensible,” his classmates wrote, adding, “In the extensive amount of time we collectively spent with Brett, we do not recall having ever met someone named Julie Swetnick. Nor did we ever observe Brett engaging in any conduct resembling that described in Ms. Swetnick’s declaration.”

Julie Swetnick surfaced her claims via her lawyer’s Twitter feed Wednesday.

Kavanaugh rebutted the third allegation, saying, “This is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone. I don’t know who this is, and this never happened.” – READ MORE

Lawyer Michael Avenatti on Wednesday backed up the claims he told the Senate Judiciary Committee late Sunday linking Brett Kavanaugh to alleged participation and knowledge in gang rapes of a drunken woman during high school.

This story is breaking and developing.

Here is a picture of my client Julie Swetnick. She is courageous, brave and honest. We ask that her privacy and that of her family be respected. pic.twitter.com/auuSeHm5s0 — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

Below is my correspondence to Mr. Davis of moments ago, together with a sworn declaration from my client. We demand an immediate FBI investigation into the allegations. Under no circumstances should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed absent a full and complete investigation. pic.twitter.com/QHbHBbbfbE — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

Avenatti unveiled the woman’s identity Wednesday morning.

She claims to have attended multiple house parties in the eraly 1980s where Kavanaugh was out of control. She said she was gang raped at one party.