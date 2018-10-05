KAVANAUGH VOTE SET

The Senate voted Friday to end debate on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination, moving the chamber to a final vote Saturday evening amid a rancorous fight over decades-old sexual assault allegations against him.

The vote to invoke cloture was 51-49. While the vote was not necessarily indicative of the final confirmation vote, it moved him one step closer to sitting on the highest court in the land and three out of four key undecided senators voted “yes” to advance the nomination.

Republican Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, voted to invoke cloture. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, voted “no” on cloture. With a 51-49 majority, Republicans can’t afford more than one defection if all Democrats were tovote together. Collins is expected to announce her decision in a speech on the Senate floor at 3 p.m. Friday.

The math for Republicans became somewhat trickier late Thursday when Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont. said he would be attending his daughter’s wedding in Montana on Saturday, He said he would return to cast the decisive vote if needed. READ MORE: