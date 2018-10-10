KAVANAUGH TEARS UP TALKING ABOUT HIS DAUGHTERS DURING SWEARING-IN CEREMONY (VIDEO)

Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh became emotional while talking about his friends and family during his swearing-in ceremony at the White House on Monday night.

After remarks from President Donald Trump and the swearing in, Kavanaugh addressed the crowd in a short speech. Kavanaugh thanked his friends, parents, wife, and two daughters and promised to uphold the U.S. Constitution while serving on the court.

Kavanaugh got choked up during several moments of his speech, including when he referenced his friends and his daughters.- READ MORE

Speaking at a swearing-in ceremony for Associate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in the East Room of the White House Monday evening, President Trump apologized to Kavanaugh and his family “on behalf of our nation” for what he called a desperate Democrat-led campaign of “lies and deception” intent on derailing his confirmation.

“On behalf of our nation, I want to apologize to Brett and the entire Kavanaugh family for the terrible pain and suffering you have been forced to endure,” Trump began. “Those who step forward to serve our country deserve a fair and dignified evaluation, not a campaign of political and personal destruction based on lies and deception. What happened to the Kavanaugh family violates every notion of fairness, decency, and due process. In our country, a man or a woman must always be presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.”

Trump added that “under historic scrutiny,” Kavanaugh had been “proven innocent.” A series of uncorroborated and disputed sexual misconduct allegations had threatened to upend Kavanaugh’s confirmation, and some top Democrats have floated further investigations and even possibly impeaching Kavanaugh.

To sustained, raucous applause, Trump entered the event Monday night flanked by Kavanaugh and former Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy, who hired Kavanaugh as a law clerk from 1993 to 1994. All sitting Supreme Court justices were in attendance, as well as Kavanaugh’s parents, wife, and two daughters – READ MORE