Kavanaugh Reveals Special Trump Message He Received Immediately After Kennedy Resignation

A questionnaire returned by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh revealed that President Donald Trump’s office contacted him on the day of Justice Anthony Kennedy’s resignation announcement, tipping the fact that he was among the frontrunners from the beginning.

However, part of the form, which was returned to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday, dealt with Kavanaugh’s road to the nomination.

“Kavanaugh, a judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and former associate White House counsel and staff secretary under former President George W. Bush, also provided details on the days leading up to his Supreme Court nomination by Trump on July 9,” The Hill reported.

“He wrote that White House counsel Don McGahn called him on the afternoon of June 27, the day that Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement. McGahn and Kavanaugh met two days later before Kavanaugh interviewed with Trump on July 2, he wrote.”

Kavanaugh, who has been greeted enthusiastically by conservatives, wrote on the questionnaire that he spoke with Trump again July 8, one day before his nomination. That evening, he met with the president and first lady.

“During that meeting, the President offered me the nomination, and I accepted,” he wrote.– READ MORE

Constituents of four red-state Democrats in the Senate want to see Judge Brett Kavanaugh confirmed to the Supreme Court, according to a new poll.

The poll, administered by North Star Opinion Research on behalf of the Judicial Crisis Network, surveyed voters in Alabama, Indiana, North Dakota, and West Virginia, all states with incumbent Democratic senators which also voted for President Donald Trump in the 2016 election. Three of those Senators—Joe Donnelly (Ind.), Heidi Heitkamp (N.D.), and Joe Manchin (W. Va.) are up for reelection in November.

According to North Star’s poll, significant majorities of voters in all four states want to see Kavanaugh confirmed. In North Dakota, 60 percent of voters support confirmation while only 22 percent oppose it; West Virginia is 55 to 30, Alabama 54 to 30, and Indiana 52 to 34.

Support for Kavanaugh is even stronger among self-identified independents. 60 percent of independents support confirmation in North Dakota, versus 18 percent opposing; 59 support and 23 oppose in West Virginia; 54 to 30 in Alabama; and 48 to 34 in Indiana.

“Judge Kavanaugh is a fair and independent judge who bases his decisions on the Constitution, which is why President Trump nominated him and why a lopsided majority of voters in key states support his confirmation,” Said Carrie Severino, chief counsel and policy director at the Judicial Crisis Network. – READ MORE

