KAVANAUGH RESPONDS: ‘This Is A Smear, Plain And Simple’

Brett Kavanaugh, nominated by President Trump to fill a vacant Supreme Court seat, responded angrily shortly after The New Yorker published a story on Sunday about a second woman claiming she was the victim of sexual misconduct by him when they attended a drunken party.

“This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen,” Kavanaugh wrote in a statement. “The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so.”

“This is a smear, plain and simple,” he continued. “I look forward to testifying on Thursday about the truth, and defending my good name — and the reputation for character and integrity I have spent a lifetime building — against these last-minute allegations.” – READ MORE