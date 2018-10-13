Kavanaugh May Be Bad News for Planned Parenthood in Two States

    True Pundit

    Two states, Kansas and Louisiana, are awaiting votes on their abortion-related cases by the Supreme Court justices in conference Friday. The cases were originally scheduled for the justices’ first conference of the term at the end of September.

    The cases have been rescheduled twice so far, presumably to wait for a ninth justice. With the addition of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the court may now have the fourth vote needed to take the cases.

    The cases — Andersen v. Planned Parenthood of Kansas and Mid-Missouri and Gee v. Planned Parenthood of Gulf Coast — ask the same question: Does the Medicaid Act allow individual patients to sue their state in federal court to ensure that they can receive Medicaid benefits from their preferred provider of choice—in these cases, Planned Parenthood? The answer to that question will determine whether states are forced to fund abortion providers under their state Medicaid programs.

    These cases are the first chance Kavanaugh will have to weigh in as a justice on an issue impacting abortion. It is well established that states, along with the federal government, are not required to fund elective abortions. But it is far from settled whether states must fund abortion providers for other services that they provide. – READ MORE

     

