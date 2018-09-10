KAVANAUGH HEARINGS: Dems Have Sick Child Testify That SCOTUS Must ‘Save’ And ‘Protect’ Obamacare

On Friday, Senate Democrats had 13-year-old Jackson Corbin testify in the Brett Kavanaugh hearings.

Corbin stated that he has multiple illnesses, one of which is Noonan syndrome, “a genetic condition which affects various systems of the body,” stunts his growth, and gives him headaches. His Von Willebrand disease is a kind of hemophilia, leaving him unable to “play contact sports … roughhouse, roller skate, or jump on a trampoline.”

"I am privileged to represent 130 million people with pre-existing conditions today, and I am grateful for the invitation to testify before you," 13-year-old Jackson Corbin tells the @senjudiciary Committee. pic.twitter.com/obMGkJNgAk — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) September 7, 2018

Corbin then told the Senate about his younger brother whose conditions are demonstrably worse than his own.

This was simply a preamble to the message Corbin wanted to get across to the Senators — that the Supreme Court needs to “save the Affordable Care Act” (ACA) – READ MORE

Throughout the four-day confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, there was no shortage of protestors and chaos. People used the event as a way to protest the nominee — and Senator Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) called out those “sick people.”

“Confirmation hearings are supposed to be an opportunity for the American people to hear from the nominee,” Hatch said on Thursday, the Free Beacon reported. “Unfortunately, it seems some on the political left have decided to try to turn this hearing into a circus.”

On Tuesday, as Democrats erupted in protest over Republicans blocking access to documents from Kavanaugh’s White House work decades ago, dozens of protestors were removed from the room by security clearance — quickly turning the hearing into chaos.

“We need good, decent, people to step forward, to contribute, even when it’s ugly, particularly when it’s ugly,” Hatch said.– READ MORE