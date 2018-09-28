Kavanaugh friend Mark Judge: ‘I will cooperate’ with FBI probe of sex assault claims

A lawyer for Mark Judge, the high school buddy of embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, told CNBC that Judge “will answer any and all questions posed to him” by the FBI about serious sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh.

The cooperation offer came after several senators asked for Kavanaugh’s final confirmation vote to be delayed until the FBI has a chance to investigate claims that he tried to rape a 15-year-old high school girl in the early 1980s while Judge looked on.

“If the FBI or any law enforcement agency requests Mr. Judge’s cooperation, he will answer any and all questions posed to him,” Judge’s lawyer Barbara Van Gelder told CNBC in an email.

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee for days have blasted the Republican majority for not issuing a subpoena to Judge to testify at that committee on Thursday. At that explosive hearing, Christine Blasey Ford testified about the alleged attack by Kavanaugh, who angrily denied her allegations, and accused Democrats of engaging in a conspiracy to thwart his elevation to the high court.