Kavanaugh fires back at latest allegation, says he won’t be ‘intimidated into withdrawing’

An embattled Brett Kavanaugh on Monday said he won’t be “intimidated into withdrawing” his nomination to the Supreme Court, as he called accusations he sexually harassed and assaulted women decades ago while in high school and college “smears” in a new letter to top lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“I will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process,” Kavanaugh wrote in the letter. “The coordinated effort to destroy my good name will not drive me out. The vile threats of violence against my family will not drive me out. The last minute character assassination will not succeed.”

Kavanaugh, who intends to testify Thursday before the committee about the allegations along with the first accuser, has been hit with fresh but uncorroborated accusations.

“There is now a frenzy to come up with something—anything—that will block this process and a vote on my confirmation from occurring,” Kavanaugh wrote. “These are smears, pure and simple. And they debase our public discourse.” – READ MORE