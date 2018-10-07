Kavanaugh fight: Susan Collins stands up to Democratic bullies and becomes a profile in courage

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, did the most amazing thing on the floor of the U.S. Senate on Friday: She spoke rationally. That’s something you rarely see in Congress.

In a dramatic floor speech, Collins explained her decision to support the nomination of the highly qualified Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Her remarks were thorough, sequenced, logical and convincing. She spoke from the heart and what she said made sense.

And with Collins’ announcement and the announcement of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., that he will also vote in favor of Kavanaugh’s confirmation, Kavanaugh has a clear path to Senate confirmation this weekend – unless any senator makes a surprise change in his or her announced voting plans. At this point, 51 senators in the 100-member chamber have said they plan to vote to confirm Kavanaugh.

(…)

Collins said the process of Senate confirmation hearings has been deteriorating for 30-plus years and she hopes that this hearing process marked a hitting of bottom.

If the Senate process for giving advice and consent on Supreme Court nominations just hit bottom, then here is a piece of clearly good news: Susan Collins bounced.

Despite enormous pressure – including what amounted to a blackmail campaign that started raising money for her unknown Democratic opponent in 2020 should she vote to confirm Kavanaugh – Collins stood up for her principles and was a true profile in courage.

Collins has made it clear that she will stand up to Democratic bullies. She is a strong, intelligent and honorable woman who takes her job of serving her constituents and our nation seriously. And she deserves the thanks of all Americans.- READ MORE

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-fl) Disparaged Efforts By Democrats And Left-wing Activists To Intimidate Sen. Susan Collins As She Made Her Decision On Whether To Vote In Favor Of Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Nomination To The Supreme Court, Describing Their Tactics As “vicious, Vile, And Dangerous.”

On Friday evening, Collins delivered an extended defense of Kavanaugh’s record and announced her intention to vote in favor of his confirmation. The decision came as a major blow to left-wing activists who had used threats and intimidation to swing Collins in favor of a no vote after she was identified as one of three moderate Republicans who may cave in to pressure over uncorroborated allegations of sexual assault.

Most will never know the full extent of the efforts to intimidate & threaten @SenatorCollins on the #Kavanaugh vote. I am not talking about political pressure or people screaming at her in an elevator. I am talking about vicious, vile & dangerous actions. She is legit. https://t.co/XVYQ4pDvg6 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 5, 2018

Evidence of Rubio’s claims is already apparent on Twitter, where engaged leftists described her as a “traitor to women” and a “rape apologist,” while some even demanded she be forever harassed in public as a punishment for her decision. – READ MORE