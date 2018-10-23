Kavanaugh Effect: GOP Candidate Mike Braun Leads Indiana Sen. Donnelly By 4 Points

Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly of Indiana may have given his GOP opponent Mike Braun the rope to hang him with by voting “No” on Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court. As of now, Braun is four points ahead of Donnelly, putting him on track to unseat him in the Senate should the trend continue.

According to the Washington Examiner, internal campaign polling from Mike Braun shows that he is leading his Democratic opponent by a narrow margin.

“The survey of 800 likely voters, conducted Oct. 14-17, showed Braun with a 44-40 percent advantage over Donnelly, who voted against Kavanaugh’s confirmation after a nasty partisan battle that saw his nomination rocked by uncorroborated allegations of sexual misconduct,” reports the outlet.

Braun's top strategists, Jon Kohan and Josh Kelley, said Donnelly's fall coincided with the Kavanaugh vote, which they claim was "political suicide" in a red Hoosier state. "Since Senator Donnelly committed the equivalent of political suicide by voting against Justice Kavanaugh a little more than two weeks ago, the bottom has fallen out of his campaign," they said in a statement.