Kavanaugh debate leads Georgia college students to start petition to rename Clarence Thomas Center

The Brett Kavanaugh hearings have re-opened a debate about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his confirmation hearing in 1991, according to published reports.

Thomas was investigated by the FBI after attorney Anita Hill accused him of sexual harassment.

Now, some students at the Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah, Georgia, are calling for the renaming of the Clarence Thomas Center for Historic Preservation.

A petition on change.org called “Take A Sexual Predator’s Name Off of SCAD’s Building” and had more than 1,100 signatures Sunday.

Sage Lucero, who graduated from SCAD, started the petition. She told the TV station she was shocked when she learned the history of the Clarence Thomas Center.

“I don’t want any other female who has hopes and dreams to have to walk through the doors of that building. They shouldn’t have to be subjugated to that toxic feeling,” Lucero said. – READ MORE

Actress Mia Farrow Took To Twitter On Sunday And Called On Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas To “resign” His Position On The Country’s Highest Court.

“And another thing is painfully clear all over again Clarence Thomas has no business on the Supreme Court. He should resign,” Mia Farrow wrote.

And another thing is painfully clear all over again Clarence Thomas has no business on the Supreme Court. He should resign. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) September 23, 2018

It’s not apparent that Farrow’s tweet was part of a longer thread but it did come hours before her son, Ronan Farrow, published a New Yorker article which included allegationsof inappropriate drunken behavior by Judge Brett Kavanaugh by Deborah Ramirez. Ramirez told the paper she had “significant gaps in her memories” regarding the encounter in question. Ramirez, college best friend admits, “I never heard of it.”- READ MORE