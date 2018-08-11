Kavanaugh confirmation hearings set to start on Sept. 4

Hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh are now set to start on Sept. 4, according to the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Chuck Grassley.

Grassley, R-Iowa, said in a statement on Friday that he expects the hearings to go on for three to four days, with opening statements taking up much of Day 1.

Grassley said his team has reviewed hundreds of thousands of pages related to Kavanaugh’s time as a federal judge, calling Kavanaugh “one of the most respected jurists in the country and one of the most qualified nominees ever to be considered by the Senate for a seat on our highest court.”

“My team has already reviewed every page of the over 4,800 pages of judicial opinions Judge Kavanaugh wrote, over 6,400 pages of opinions he joined, more than 125,000 pages of records produced from his White House legal service, and over 17,000 pages in response to the most comprehensive questionnaire ever submitted to a nominee.”- READ MORE

Senate Democrats filed Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests on Wednesday to try to force the Trump administration to hand over documents from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s time working in the White House.

“Every Democratic member of the Senate Judiciary Committee is joining in a series of Freedom of Information Act requests … requesting records from Brett Kavanaugh’s time in the Bush White House,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) told reporters during a conference call.

Democrats submitted the FOIA requests to the CIA, the National Archives, the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security for documents tied to Kavanaugh’s three-year period as staff secretary for President George W. Bush.

Blumenthal added that the move was an “extraordinary step,” “unprecedented” and a “last resort” but that Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) “left us no other choice.”

“We need these documents to do our job,” Blumenthal said. “There is too much at stake to accept anything less than a complete picture of Judge Kavanaugh’s background.” – READ MORE

