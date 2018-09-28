Kavanaugh backed by 60 who attended Georgetown Prep, sister schools

A letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee from 60 men and women who attended Georgetown Prep or sister schools and knew Brett Kavanaugh has called the latest allegations against him “nonsense” and “reprehensible.”

The letter, addressed to Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and Ranking Member Diane Feinstein, was sent just six hours after attorney Michael Avenatti released a “sworn declaration” from a woman named Julie Swetnick, the third to allege sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh during his school days.

She alleges that the Supreme Court nominee was present at a party where she became a victim of “gang” rape, and that he frequented gatherings in the early 1980s when these assaults took place. She also claims that Kavanaugh would attempt to “spike” the “punch” at these parties with drugs “so as to cause girls to lose their inhibitions and their ability to say ‘no.’”

“We are men and women who knew Brett Kavanaugh well in high school,” the letter began. “We have seen reports today that Julie Swetnick, who says she graduated from Gaithersburg High School, submitted a declaration to the Committee alleging that Brett participated in horrific conduct during high school, including targeting girls for gang rape. Nonsense. We never witnessed any behavior that even approaches what is described in this allegation. It is reprehensible.”

The document went on to say that each of the 60 men and women who signed, in the “extensive” time they spent with Kavanaugh, didn’t “recall having ever met someone” by the accuser’s name. They also denied witnessing any behavior resembling the allegations made by Swetnick. – READ MORE

After an emotional day of testimony on Capitol Hill, a late Thursday report from Townhall citing a Senate insider reveals that Brett Kavanaugh has the votes to make it out of committee and will be confirmed on the floor for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Sens. Flake (R-AZ), Collins (R-ME), Murkowski (R-AK), and Manchin (D-WV) are expected to vote in favor of Kavanaugh. All the Republicans are voting yes. Also, in the rumor mill, several Democrats may break ranks and back Kavanaugh. That’s the ball game, folks. –Townhall

Thursday’s proceedings saw a rollercoaster of emotions from both Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford – who claims he groped her at a high school party in 1982.

Ford’s testimony was considered compelling, with Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) calling her an “attractive, good witness,” however betting site PredictIt showed Kavanaugh’s odds of confirmation steadily climbing after ranking minority leader Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) laid out Ford’s case. He stands at 74% as of this writing. – READ MORE