Kavanaugh authors first majority opinion for Supreme Court

Brett Kavanaugh, the Supreme Court’s newest justice, has authored his first majority opinion in an arbitration dispute case.

Kavanaugh, who replaced Justice Anthony Kennedy, was sworn in to the Supreme Court in October after a rancorous confirmation battle.

Typically, the newest justice’s first ruling is on a lower-profile appeal. The case is Henry Schein, Inc. v. Archer and White Sales, Inc.

Kavanaugh’s eight-page opinion Tuesday resolves a narrow question in a dispute between two businesses in a soured relationship involving dental equipment.

The case involved whether the dispute would head to arbitration or a lawsuit, and who would decide which path. – READ MORE