Kavanaugh Amnesia at Morning Joe: It’s Unfair to Critique Beto at 16…or Warren at 36! (VIDEO)

Back when Brett Kavanaugh was in the hot seat, Mike Barnicle demanded that Kavanaugh’s accusers be believed, claiming they would have to be “totally mentally ill” to lie. But now that the person in question is a potential Dem presidential nominee. Barnicle has predictably changed his tune.

On today’s Morning Joe, the subject was Beto O’Rourke’s recently-revealed writing in which he fantasized about intentionally killing two children with his car. Note that in contrast with the Kavanaugh case, in which the nominee passionately denied engaging in the alleged behavior, O’Rourke admits having written the murder fantasy in question. Even so, Barnicle rose ardently to O’Rourke’s defense, literally laughing off the ghoulish fantasy. Barnicle claimed that because “the nation is in peril,” the media should ignore what candidates did in their youth, and focus on what they are proposing for the future.

Joe Scarborough took things a shocking step further, saying of Elizabeth Warren’s phony claim to be an American Indian, “I don’t really care what you signed on your application 35 years ago to get into the Texas bar.” But when Warren made her phony claim to minority status, she was hardly an errant youth. At the time, Warren was a 36-year old law professor! Lying to advance her academic career is surely a relevant reflection of Warren’s character. Yet Scarborough, and no doubt much of the liberal media, want us to ignore it. – READ MORE