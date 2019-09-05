Kavanaugh accuser’s lawyer said allegations could help undermine abortion rulings: ‘Part of what motivated Christine’ (VIDEO)

The attorney who represented Christine Blasey Ford during Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court contentious confirmation hearings said in a speech earlier this year that Ford was motivated to come forward in part by a desire to tag Kavanaugh’s reputation with an “asterisk” before he could start ruling on abortion-related cases.

The high-powered progressive lawyer, Debra Katz, made the remarks at the University of Baltimore’s 11th Feminist Legal Theory Conference, entitled “Applied Feminism and #MeToo.” Her comments were first quoted in the book “Search and Destroy: Inside the Campaign Against Brett Kavanaugh” by Ryan Lovelace, which Fox News has obtained.

The Daily Caller News Foundation on Wednesday posted a video of Katz’s comments.

“In the aftermath of these hearings, I believe that Christine’s testimony brought about more good than the harm misogynist Republicans caused by allowing Kavanaugh on the court,” Katz said in the video. “He will always have an asterisk next to his name. When he takes a scalpel to Roe v. Wade, we will know who he is, we know his character, and we know what motivates him, and that is important.

"It is important that we know, and that is part of what motivated Christine."