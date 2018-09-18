Kavanaugh Accuser Signed Letter Fighting Trump Border Enforcement

The Woman Accusing President Trump’s United States Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh Of A “rape Attempt” When The Two Were In High School Previously Signed A Letter Fighting Trump’s “zero Tolerance” Policy At The U.s.-mexico Border.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)—an open borders advocacy organization—letter was written and sent to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Attorney General Jeff Sessions in June.

Christine Blasey Ford, a psychology professor, signed the ACLU letter as “Christine Blasey Ph.D. Psychologist,” signing off on statements that accused Trump of using southern border enforcement to “traumatize children” and claimed the Zero Tolerance policy was “violating fundamental human rights.”

The policy to prosecute all illegal border crossers, enacted by the Trump administration, including illegal alien adults who cross the border with children, results in border-crossing parents having their children taken into federal custody. This is a loophole known as the Flores Settlement Agreement. – READ MORE

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Monday said he is willing to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee against a woman’s charge that he sexually assaulted her in high school.

Kavanaugh in a new statement called the woman’s accusation a “completely false allegation.”

“This is a completely false allegation. I have never done anything like what the accuser describes—to her or to anyone,” Kavanaugh said. “Because this never happened, I had no idea who was making this accusation until she identified herself yesterday.”

The federal judge said he would speak to the Judiciary panel “in any way the committee deems appropriate” in order to “defend my integrity.”– READ MORE