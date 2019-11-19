Kavanaugh Accuser Christine Blasey Ford Receives ACLU ‘Courage Award’

Now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, made a rare public appearance over the weekend to accept a “courage award” from the American Civil Liberties Union.

The New York Post reports that Dr. Ford, who has since returned to duties as a professor and researcher at Stanford University, attended the awards ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, Sunday, and gave a speech where she took credit for doing her patriotic duty in accusing Kavanaugh of a decades-old sexual assault during his Senate confirmation hearings.

“When I came forward last September, I did not feel courageous. I was simply doing my duty as a citizen,” she told the friendly Hollywood audience after accepting the Rodger Baldwin Courage Award. “I understood that not everyone would welcome my information, and I was prepared for a variety of outcomes, including being dismissed.”

“I was not prepared for the venom, the persistent attacks,” she added. “I was not prepared to be physically threatened and forced out of my home.” – READ MORE