Kavanaugh Accuser Called For Military Coup Against Trump, Accused Him Of ‘Manslaughter’

A Twitter account belonging to an individual who accused Brett Kavanaugh of rape also accused President Donald Trump of “manslaughter” and repeatedly called for military officials to overthrow the president in a coup, Senate records and a review of tweets show.

A newly released transcript of a Tuesday afternoon interview between Brett Kavanaugh and staff attorneys on the Senate Judiciary Committee revealed a previously undisclosed accusation that Kavanaugh raped someone on a boat in Rhode Island in 1985. The accusation was passed to the Judiciary Committee through the office of Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.).

A congressional staffer whose name was redacted in the transcript then stated that a Twitter account associated with the individual making the accusations against Kavanaugh had called for a military coup against Trump. The full transcript of the interview can be found here. – READ MORE

As an extraordinary series of uncorroborated, lurid last-minute allegations threatens to derail his confirmation to the Supreme Court, nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Ford, the California professor accusing him of sexually assaulting her more than three decades ago, are set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday morning.

The proceedings may be upended by late-breaking developments: In a statement released Wednesday evening, Judiciary Committee Republicans revealed that on Monday, they conducted their “first interview with a man who believes he, not Judge Kavanaugh, had the encounter with Dr. Ford in 1982 that is the basis of his [sic] complaint.” They conducted a second interview the next day.

On Wednesday, Republicans said in the statement, they received a “more in-depth written statement from the man interviewed twice previously who believes he, not Judge Kavanuagh, had the encounter in question with Dr. Ford.” GOP investigators also spoke on the phone with another man making a similar claim.

Ford has previously said there is “zero chance” she would have confused Kavanaugh for anyone else.

In response, an aide to Democrats on the Judiciary Committee reportedly unloaded on Senate Republicans: “Republicans are flailing,” the aide said, according to NBC News. “They are desperately trying to muddy the waters. … Twelve hours before the hearing they suggest two anonymous men claimed to have assaulted her. Democrats were never informed of these assertions in interviews, in violation of Senate rules.” – READ MORE