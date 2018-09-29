Katy Tur’s fake news tweet goes viral

Katy Tur, the MSNBC anchor whose elevation to know-nothing cable news pundit is apparently attributable to President Trump being mean to her during the 2016 presidential election, claimed falsely this week that not a single Republican senator extended a kind or thoughtful word to Christine Blasey Ford when she testified before Congress.

“It will no doubt resonate that each GOP Senator starts his time by apologizing to Kavanaugh for what he is going through, while none took their time to apologize to Dr Ford what she has been through,” Tur tweeted Thursday to her more than 560,000 Twitter followers.

Her note, which has been shared by more than 16,000 social media users, is just wrong.

First, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, most absolutely extended his sympathies to Ford, who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh when they were both in high school. – READ MORE

It’s been suggested that if Kavanaugh has nothing to hide he would be open to such an investigation. It didn’t appear that he himself is opposed per se to such an investigation — he said he would do what the Committee wanted — but he also didn’t say the magic words “open an FBI investigation.”

That aside, there are certainly political and practical reasons for Republican lawmakers not to pursue the FBI option, according to an FBI expert familiar with a Single Scope Background Investigation (SSBI).

Andrew Bringuel, a now-retired FBI Agent Supervisor Instructor and Researcher at the FBI Academy’s Behavioral Science Unit with more than 27 years of experience, told Law&Crime that SSBIs like the one being requested by Democratic lawmakers take a while. The typical one takes 7 months.

“The reason GOP and Kavanaugh might not want an FBI Investigation is because a typical SSBI takes 7 months,” he explained. “Even expedited it may take more than a month or two, which of course drags into the mid-terms.”

Let’s do the math. If an FBI investigation were to be opened today and it took 7 months, that’s the end of April 2019. Well after the mid-terms, and fast approaching 2020.

If it took “more than a month or two,” indeed this drags into the mid-terms, after which time the vote on Kavanaugh might very well be even more in jeopardy. – READ MORE