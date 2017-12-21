Katy Tur Can’t Say How Much She’d Pay Under GOP Tax Plan After Ripping Bill in Interview With Congressman (VIDEO)

MSNBC host Katy Tur and Republican Rep. Dave Brat (Va.) had a tense exchange Tuesday over the Republican tax reform bill that looks likely to pass Congress, although Tur acknowledged she didn’t know how much she would pay under the plan.

After Tur asked for Brat’s salary to see what his individual rate would be, Brat asked in turn how much she made, and Tur said she didn’t know what bracket she would fall under.

The sweeping overhaul keeps the seven individual tax brackets but lowers the rates, lowers the corporate rate from 35 to 21 percent, and repeals the individual mandate of the Affordable Care Act.

Tur lit into Brat for the bill giving corporations that already have a “ton of cash” a tax break when they aren’t already giving the money to their workers. – READ MORE

