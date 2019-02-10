Katy Perry Has a Dartboard with Donald Trump’s Face on It

Katy Perry revealed in a new interview that her disapproval of President Donald Trump runs deeper than most would ever know.

The musician told Paper Mag she refuses to even say the president’s name, instead referring to him as “45.”

“I have this rule that I just say ’45.’ Everything is an energy. Words. Deep energy,” she said.

But there’s also something else here that’s evidence of more Trump Derangement Syndrome among liberal celebrities.

Perry also has a dartboard she uses — and it has Trump’s face on it.

“Hidden on the back door of a closet in her office is another means of what could be seen as stress relief: a dartboard depicting an image of the current president. Perry refuses to utter his name out loud,” reads the Paper Mag story.- READ MORE