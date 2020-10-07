‘Katie Hill Is Not A Hero’: Former Staffers Reportedly Take Over Katie Hill’s Twitter To Condemn News Of A Katie Hill TV Show

Former Katie Hill staffers apparently took over Hill’s government Twitter account Tuesday evening to condemn news of a television show about the disgraced former congresswoman.

Hill resigned in October 2019 amid allegations that she had an improper relationship with her staffers.

“Katie Hill is not a hero for women,” the alleged staffers tweeted. “We deserve heroes who embody our values even in the most difficult moments.”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” star Elizabeth Moss will play Hill in Blumhouse Television’s adaptation of Hill’s memoir, Deadline reported Tuesday. Those tweeting from Hill’s government account, who identified themselves as Hill’s former staffers, expressed disappointment in Moss, Blumhouse, and writer Michael Seitzman, who will write the screenplay of the show according to Deadline.

She has said she was unfairly treated after the Daily Mail published nude photos, which were allegedly of her, on its website.

“This is an incredibly sensitive situation,” the purported staffers tweeted. “We appreciate the instinct to defend our former boss, an LGBTQ+ woman who faced abuse from her husband. What happened to Katie Hill shouldn’t happen to anyone. But, this moment requires more nuance, as Katie Hill’s story – our story – is also one of workplace abuse and harassment.”

“Katie Hill can be both a victim and perpetrator,” those tweeting from Hill’s account continued. “And, staff can experience severe consequences for speaking out against their powerful boss. No one should have to put themselves in harm’s way for the public to understand a simple truth: Katie Hill is not a hero for women. We deserve heroes who embody our values even in the most difficult moments.”

Hill’s alleged former staffers highlighted that the House Ethics Committee never investigated Hill and that the former congresswoman has not “been held accountable by anyone other than herself.” The former congresswoman resigned from her position following the announcement of a House Ethics investigation into her actions.

“We encourage everyone to reflect deeply before taking her word at face value,” they said. “Katie took advantage of her subordinates. She caused immense harm to the people who worked for her, many of whom were young women just beginning their careers in politics.”

Workplace abuse and harassment are never “okay, even if your boss is a woman and/or a survivor,” the alleged staffers said.

“Believe us when we say: it’s not only about who starts it, it’s also about who ends it,” they continued. “And, while Katie is certainly the survivor of abuse, we are not confident that she sufficiently acted to end her own patterns of inappropriate and abusive behavior.”

They concluded: “Enough is enough. In order to advance the #MeToo movement, we must be willing to acknowledge the problematic behaviors among those in our own communities. Only then will we see true progress.”

Hill acknowledged the tweets early Wednesday morning, saying that her government Twitter account had been hacked.

“Thanks to all who let me know my government official twitter account was hacked,” Hill said in the tweet. “Control of my account was immediately handed back to the House Clerk when I resigned, including password changes and access restrictions. God knows who hacked it from there.”

Hill did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.