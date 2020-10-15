Katie Hill Deletes Tweet Calling Amy Coney Barrett’s Outfit ‘Very Handsmaid-y’

Disgraced former Congresswoman Katie Hill deleted a tweet Wednesday calling Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s outfit “very handsmaid-y.”

“I hate to be someone who judges women on their clothes but I’m sorry ACB’s outfits are all way too handsmaid-y,” Hill reportedly tweeted Wednesday morning, the third day of Barrett’s confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill, according to the National Review’s Alexandra DeSanctis.

Hill later reportedly deleted the tweet.

Hill resigned in October 2019 amid allegations that she had an improper relationship with her staffers. She has said she was unfairly treated after the Daily Mail published nude photos, which were allegedly of her, on its website.

The former congresswoman complained of a double standard for men and women when she stepped down from her seat.

“We have men who have been credibly accused of intentional acts of sexual violence and remain in boardrooms, on the Supreme Court, in this very body and, worst of all, in the Oval Office,” she said, adding that she cast her final vote “on behalf of the women of the United States of America.”

“We will not stand down,” she said. “We will not be broken.”

Katie Hill gives final House floor address before resigning https://t.co/P6FLKu2PIE — POLITICO (@politico) October 31, 2019

Hill did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.