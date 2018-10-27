Kathy Griffin ‘Will Not Be Intimidated’ By Mail Bombs that Weren’t Sent to Her

D-list Comedian Kathy Griffin, In Her Eternal Quest For Relevance, Has Made It Clear That She Will Not Be Intimidated By Mail Bombings, Even Though She Has Not Been Targeted.

Kathy Griffin told The Wrap, “For the past three years, many people have warned that the rhetoric coming from Donald Trump would end up encouraging the kind of conduct we’ve seen in the past 48 hours with prominent politicians and former top officials receiving pipe bombs in the mail.”

The 57-year-old said that she had “seen first hand the kind of hate and threats the president and his family can gin up with their statements and tweets. I will not be intimidated by them or anyone else.”

Griffin’s statement is puzzling because she was not in fact targeted by any bombs.

Targets so far include Barack Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, numerous Democratic politicians, and a CNN office in New York.– READ MORE