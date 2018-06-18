Kathy Griffin unleashes profanity-laced tirade at Melania Trump: ‘F— you, Melanie’

Liberal comedian Kathy Griffin, who famously posed with a fake severed head of President Trump, took a vicious new swing at the first lady over the immigration controversy on Sunday.

The first lady had weighed in earlier in the day. “Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families & hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform. She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws but also a country that governs w/heart,” her office told Fox News.

Griffin then tweeted: “F— you, Melanie. You know damn well your husband can end this immediately…you feckless complicit piece of s—.”

Alluding to a May tweet from Trump in which he missspelled his wife’s name — as well as Samantha Bee’s slam of Ivanka Trump as a “feckless c—” on her show in May — Griffin was referring to news of family members who have been separated by federal authorities while illegally crossing the border from Mexico into the United States. – READ MORE

