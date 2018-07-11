True Pundit

Kathy Griffin: ‘Trump Will Drop to His Knees and Blow’ Turkey’s President

Anti-trump Comedian Kathy Griffin Took To Twitter Monday To Condemn President Donald Trump Preemptively For What She Described As An Inevitable Conclusion Of The Reelection Of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan In Turkey — That Trump “will Drop To His Knees And Blow This Dictator.”

“Erdogan is now a dictator, no longer a democratically elected president,” Griffin wrote, elaborating only slightly on her insight into the Trump-Erdoğan relationship: “FUCK TRUMP.”

To illustrate her point about the relationship between Trump and Erdoğan, Griffin quoted a tweet featuring an article from Al Jazeera on Erdoğan’s inauguration Monday. The article does not mention Trump once, nor does it mention the many accusations against Erdoğan for being a “dictator,” as Griffin suggested. Instead, the article lists other dictators and unsavory international personages that Erdoğan invited to his inauguration, including Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. – READ MORE

Not pleased to see herself in the ad, Griffin lashed out in a series of tweets.

“Is this the best you got guys? A comic’s photoshoot…while your president is keeping children in internment camps?” she wrote in one. “F**k You”:

She also took aim at President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, questioning their parenting of their son Barron.

“I thought this imagery shocked and terrified your son? Are you ok with the GOP using it in their web ad?” she continued. “I know you are…you were lying when you said it upset him…I doubt that he’s ever seen it”:

