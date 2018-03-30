True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

Kathy Griffin to appear as Kellyanne Conway in Comedy Central series

Posted on by
Share:

Kathy Griffin is returning to television and taking on one of her most political roles yet.

On April 3, Griffin will portray President Trump’s counselor Kellyanne Conway on the Comedy Central series “The President Show.”

The comedian made the announcement via Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

“The President Show” is a sketch series where Anthony Atamanuik, who plays President Trump, hosts his own satirical version of a late-night show from a makeshift Oval Office. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Kathy Griffin to appear as Kellyanne Conway in Comedy Central series
Kathy Griffin to appear as Kellyanne Conway in Comedy Central series

Kathy Griffin is returning to television and taking on one of her most political roles yet.
Fox News Fox News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: