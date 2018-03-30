Entertainment Politics
Kathy Griffin to appear as Kellyanne Conway in Comedy Central series
Kathy Griffin is returning to television and taking on one of her most political roles yet.
On April 3, Griffin will portray President Trump’s counselor Kellyanne Conway on the Comedy Central series “The President Show.”
It's true. I'll be on the @PresidentShow next Tuesday 11/10c and I'm going to play Kellyanne Conway. Can't wait! https://t.co/USktQQZ2IJ pic.twitter.com/hYWrcI8KPP
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 29, 2018
The comedian made the announcement via Twitter on Thursday afternoon.
“The President Show” is a sketch series where Anthony Atamanuik, who plays President Trump, hosts his own satirical version of a late-night show from a makeshift Oval Office. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Fox News