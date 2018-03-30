Kathy Griffin to appear as Kellyanne Conway in Comedy Central series

Kathy Griffin is returning to television and taking on one of her most political roles yet.

On April 3, Griffin will portray President Trump’s counselor Kellyanne Conway on the Comedy Central series “The President Show.”

It's true. I'll be on the @PresidentShow next Tuesday 11/10c and I'm going to play Kellyanne Conway. Can't wait! https://t.co/USktQQZ2IJ pic.twitter.com/hYWrcI8KPP — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 29, 2018

The comedian made the announcement via Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

“The President Show” is a sketch series where Anthony Atamanuik, who plays President Trump, hosts his own satirical version of a late-night show from a makeshift Oval Office. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1