Kathy Griffin Shares Some ‘Juicy Gossip’ About CNN’s New Year’s Show

CNN welcomed another New Year sans comedienne Kathy Griffin, who was given the pink slip from her New Year’s Eve hosting gig in 2017 after posing for that grisly photograph of herself holding a fake severed head of President Trump. Two years later, Griffin is overtly bitter about the whole affair and voiced her disgust with CNN in a long-winded Twitter rant Tuesday in which she used fellow comedienne Leslie Jones as a battering ram to accuse the network of racism and sexism.



The toxic comedienne then announced she had some inside dirt about CNN regarding their treatment of SNL cast member Leslie Jones. According to Griffin, Jones at one point was floated as a potential host for the CNN show but was dropped entirely for an inexplicable reason.

“I heard that they had downgraded her to a couple of segments or some sort of a guest role,” said Griffin. “Anything less than co-hosting screams to me very little or no pay, and a lack of respect for someone who is such a proven talent, has a big fan base, and knows what she’s doing. She has paid her dues and then some!”

She continued: "Soon after, I heard from a couple folks she had been dropped from the show entirely because NBC Universal did not want her to appear on a different network. This didn't pass the smell test with me. The #JeffZucker I knew for years could make this happen. What say you, Jeff?"