Kathy Griffin Launches Vile Attack on Ivanka over Kate Spade’s Suicide

As word of the death spread, Ivanka Trump – who has built her own brand of success in the fashion world — took to Twitter to express her sadness, and urge any readers who might be in danger of harming themselves to seek help.

“Kate Spade’s tragic passing is a painful reminder that we never truly know another’s pain or the burden they carry,” she wrote. “If you are struggling with depression and contemplating suicide, please, please seek help.”

Kate Spade’s tragic passing is a painful reminder that we never truly know another’s pain or the burden they carry. If you are struggling with depression and contemplating suicide, please, please seek help. https://t.co/eruSexNoGj — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 5, 2018

That’s about as unobjectionable a tweet as has even been posted. But for a borderline-lunatic like Griffin, it was a red flag to charge.

Using the word “feckless” no doubt to bring to mind Bee’s vicious words last week, Griffin slammed Ivanka for … apparently just for being Ivanka.

You're all talk feckless, you're all talk. https://t.co/TksB1wbFbK — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 5, 2018

“You’re all talk feckless, you’re all talk,” Griffin wrote.

In another tweet she expanded on that: “If someone is feckless does that mean they have no feck? So when it comes to Ivanka can I say she’s all talk and no feck?” – READ MORE

