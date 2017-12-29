Kathy Griffin Blames Trump for Professional Consequences of Trump Beheading Photo

Comedian Kathy Griffin claims the infamous bloody shock photograph of herself clutching the fake, decapitated head of President Donald Trump would have blown over within days had Trump himself not responded to the photo on social media.

In an interview with Politico this week, the 57-year-old My Life on the D-List star said she still cannot book stand-up concerts anywhere in the United States, seven months after the photo was first published by TMZ.

“I think it would have been gone in a week without his tweet,” Griffin told Politico. “Trump knows what would be perceived as something hysterical and he loves hysteria. There are millions of people who think I’m a member of ISIS to this day.”

Griffin added that she thinks Trump seized upon the photograph to “distract” from his then-recent firing of FBI director James Comey.

The photograph was met with widespread condemnation as Griffin was almost immediately fired from CNN, where she had hosted the network’s New Year’s Eve coverage for a decade, saw numerous stops on her cross-country tour canceled, and was questioned by the U.S. Secret Service. – READ MORE

