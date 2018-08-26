Kathy Griffin attacks Trump for McCain condolences: ‘Take his name out of your mouth’

Comedian Kathy Griffin went after President Trump for his expression of condolences to Sen. John McCain’s (R-Ariz.) family.

“Take his name out of your mouth you piece of s—,” Griffin wrote on Twitter Saturday evening.

“You maligned his military service, while you did everything to avoid serving. You attacked him repeatedly while you knew he was dying,” Griffin continued.

“And you cozied up to Putin while he did everything he could to oppose him,” she wrote. “F— you.”

The president tweeted out his condolences to the McCain family earlier Saturday night. READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1