Kathy Griffin accuses Trump of colluding – with media outlets against her

Comedian Kathy Griffin accused President Trump of colluding – not with Russia, but with favorable media outlets to target her in a personal “vendetta.”

Griffin accused the president of personally ordering the Secret Service to investigate her after her outlandish publicity photo of a simulated severed head of Trump.

“You know he has a vendetta against certain people,” Griffin said on a podcast Friday. “You know how he works.”

“What I didn’t realize is I was just being thrown into, like, the Trump wood chipper,” she explained. “I didn’t realize that day that they already had this apparatus in place.”

“You know, how to coordinate with [Sean] Hannity and Fox News and how to coordinate with TMZ,” she concluded. – READ MORE

