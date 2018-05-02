True Pundit

Kathy Griffin accosted White House official at WHCD: ‘Suck my d–k!’

Comedian Kathy Griffin accosted deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley at Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ dinner, and told him to “suck my dick,” according to a reporter from the Blade who witnessed the encounter.

“How do you sleep at night?” Griffin asked Gidley as he walked by her table.

“Very well, thank you,” Gidley responded.

Griffin pushed back and Gidley asked, “Are we really going to do this?”

“Yes we are, suck my dick! No, really, suck my dick!” Griffin said. – READ MORE

