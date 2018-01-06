Kate Steinle Killer Gets Off With ‘Time Served’

The illegal immigrant who fired the shots that killed an American woman was acquitted of murder charges and will serve no extra time for gun charges.

After a San Francisco jury acquitted illegal immigrant Jose Ines Garcia Zarate of homicide-related charges in the killing of American Kate Steinle, a judge sentenced Garciz Zarate to “time served” for a related gun charge, per a report from The Associated Press.

The jury cleared the illegal immigrant in the killing, even though they had the option of convicting him of first-degree homicide, second-degree homicide, or involuntary manslaughter. However, they did convict him of illegal possession of a firearm.- READ MORE

