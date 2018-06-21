Business Entertainment
Kate Spade’s Father Dies Day Before Her Funeral: ‘He Was Heartbroken’ Family Says
Kate Spade’s father, Earl “Frank” Brosnahan Jr., has died. He was 89.
Brosnahan died Wednesday night, less than 24 hours before his daughter’s funeral on Thursday, according to a family statement obtained by PEOPLE.
“We are deeply saddened to announce that Katy’s father, Earl F. Brosnahan, Jr. (Frank), passed away last night at age 89. He had been in failing health of late and was heartbroken over the recent death of his beloved daughter. He was at home and surrounded by family at the time of his passing,” the statement read.
“He was especially proud of his wife, children and grandchildren,” the statement added.
Brosnahan is survived by his second wife Sandy, who was bedside when he died, three brothers, a sister as well as five children and eight grandchildren.
