Kate Middleton Reportedly ‘Warned Harry Not To Marry Meghan’

Daily Mail reported that in their new book “Royals At War,” investigative journalists Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett claim that Kate told Harry it was important to take things slowly with the American actress because it would take “time, care and attention” for Meghan to integrate herself into the royal family.

Harry, however, was smitten with Meghan from the start, as he was drawn to her “confidence, commitment, drive and ambition” because “subconsciously he was seeking a figure to replace the mother so cruelly torn from him at a vulnerable age.” That’s why it did not sit well with him when his sister-in-law Kate told him to slow things down.

“She gently reminded him that he was dating someone with a completely different life, past, and career and it would take time, care and attention for them to integrate,” Howard and Tillett wrote.

Unfortunately, these well-meaning concerns backfired when Harry became convinced that his brother, sister-in-law, and the rest of the royal family as well as their aides were against his relationship with Meghan from the start. Howard and Tillett, however, have concluded that Harry’s misgivings were unfounded because royal officials actually liked Meghan from the beginning. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --