Kasich: ‘The Lord Doesn’t Want’ Americans Putting Up Walls And Turning Away The Caravan (VIDEO)

Appearing on CNN’s Newsroom on Thursday, Ohio Governor John Kasich stated that “The Lord doesn’t want” Americans to build walls around the country and wants Americans to welcome the migrant caravan headed to the United States from Central America.

CNN host Poppy Harlow asked Kasich about President Trump’s popularity despite his “continued attacks and divisiveness,” asking, ‘Despite these continued attacks and divisiveness from the president, his poll numbers are going up. How do you explain it?”- READ MORE